TTU guard Jack Anderson declares for NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson announced Saturday that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Texas Tech University is my home, and the support from Red Raider Nation has been unbelievable. For that, I am forever grateful,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson started every game for Texas Tech in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He missed nine games with a shoulder injury in 2019.

Anderson hails from Frisco, Texas and committed to Texas Tech over LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford and other schools.