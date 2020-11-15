TTU kicker Garibay’s family flew in from California to watch him for first time in college

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Garibay will never forget this weekend.
Matt Wells named him the kicker for Saturday’s game after starter Trey Wolff missed his fourth field goal of the season against TCU.
Garibay made the most of his moment, knocking in four field goals including a 25-yarder that won Texas Tech the game as the clock expired.
Garibay is from Rubidoux, California, and his mother and siblings surprised him by flying in to watch him kick for the first time at the college level. He did not disappoint.
Garibay transferred to Texas Tech from Riverside City College ahead of the 2019 season. He hadn’t attempted a kick until Saturday.
He was handed extra responsibility leading up to the game. Punter Austin McNamara was deemed unavailable, and punting duties fell into Garibay’s lap. He handled them well, punting five times for an average of 49.4 yards.