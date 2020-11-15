TTU kicker Garibay’s family flew in from California to watch him for first time in college

Red Raider Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) punts to Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Garibay will never forget this weekend.

Matt Wells named him the kicker for Saturday’s game after starter Trey Wolff missed his fourth field goal of the season against TCU.

Garibay made the most of his moment, knocking in four field goals including a 25-yarder that won Texas Tech the game as the clock expired.

Garibay is from Rubidoux, California, and his mother and siblings surprised him by flying in to watch him kick for the first time at the college level. He did not disappoint.

Garibay transferred to Texas Tech from Riverside City College ahead of the 2019 season. He hadn’t attempted a kick until Saturday.

He was handed extra responsibility leading up to the game. Punter Austin McNamara was deemed unavailable, and punting duties fell into Garibay’s lap. He handled them well, punting five times for an average of 49.4 yards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar