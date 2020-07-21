TTU lineman Jack Anderson selected to Outland Trophy watch list

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson became the latest Red Raider to be named to a preseason watch list Tuesday as he was recognized as one of 85 candidates for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the top interior lineman in the country.

It is the fifth preseason honor already for Anderson, who was tabbed to the Preseason All-Big 12 team by media members who regularly cover the league as well as similar teams compiled by Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports. He was also listed on the All-Texas first team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

This is the second-consecutive season Anderson has landed on the Outland Trophy watch list as he was also a preseason candidate in 2019 before a shoulder injury limited him to only three games and a redshirt season.

Anderson has made 28 starts over his career, the most among any offensive returner this season. He ranks third on the team in career starts, trailing only defensive back DaMarcus Fields (31) and defensive lineman Eli Howard (29).

Anderson previously started the first 26 games of his career prior to missing the UTEP game a year ago. He earned All-Big 12 second team honors as a sophomore in 2018 and was tabbed a Freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today following his 2017 true freshman season.

Watch list candidates may be added or removed during the season. The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December with the official presentation taking place on Jan. 13, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

