LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Men’s Basketball team and coaches will wear a shirt showing support for Patrick Mahomes at the game Saturday, according to Red Raider Outfitters.

The game will be in Lawrence, Kansas, and will be played against the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off will be at 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday February 2, the former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will start in Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers.