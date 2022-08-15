LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech men’s basketball program have released their 2022-’23 non-conference schedule, as the team is set to face tough competition outside of Big 12 play.

Texas Tech’s season opens with Northwestern State at home on November 7, an opponent the Red Raiders defeated 101-58 to open the 2020-’21 season.

The non-conference schedule features three schools that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, in Texas Southern, Creighton, and LSU. That number could increase, depending who the Red Raiders draw following their game against Creighton in the Maui Invitational.

Eight of their non-conference games will be in Lubbock, meanwhile they will hit the road for the Maui Invitational, Houston in a neutral-court game against Jackson State, and Baton Rouge to take on LSU in January.

Mark Adams’ bunch finished last season 27-10, and went a perfect 18-0 within the friendly confines of the United Supermarkets Arena.

The rest of the schedule can be found here.