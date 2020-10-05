TTU pass rusher Nelson Mbanasor has season-ending injury

Texas Tech defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech defensive end Nelson Mbanasor will miss the 2020 season with an injury, Texas Tech confirmed Monday.

The news was first officially reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, after defensive lineman Tony Bradford mentioned that Mbanasor had a season-ending injury in his press conference Monday.

There is no word yet on what Mbanasor’s injury is.

Mbanasor played in one game this season, making four tackles in Texas Tech’s opener against Houston Baptist. In two prior seasons with the Red Raiders, he totaled 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson singled out Philip Blidi and Tyree Wilson as players who could step up in Mbanasor’s absence.