TTU punter McNamara makes Phil Steele Preseason All-America Second Team

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore punter Austin McNamara was named a second team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazines this week as part of the publication’s preview of the 2020 season.

McNamara, who was tabbed to the Preseason All-Big 12 team Thursday, was the lone Big 12 punter selected to one of Steele’s four teams. Kentucky punter Max Duffy was the first-team honoree, while Illinois’ Blake Hayes and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak garnered third and fourth team accolades, respectively.

McNamara was one of the top punters in the country yet alone freshmen a year ago as he collected first team All-Big 12 honors as well as Freshman All-America honors. He averaged an impressive 45.0 yards per punt, which led all freshmen nationally and ranked 16th nationally in the category. His average marked the highest by a Texas Tech freshman all-time and ranked fourth overall in single-season history.

McNamara was also tabbed to Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 first team, marking one of 12 Red Raiders who were named to one of the publication’s four teams. He was joined on the first team by senior defensive lineman Eli Howard, senior linebacker Riko Jeffers and senior defensive back DaMarcus Fields.

Sophomore long snapper Luke Rizzo was Texas Tech’s lone selection to the second team. Seven different Red Raiders landed on the third team, meanwhile, in junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, junior center Dawson Deaton, sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, senior defensive back Zech McPhearson, junior linebacker Krishon Merriweather, sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson and senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher.

Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-America

Second Team: Austin McNamara, P

Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

First Team: Eli Howard, DL: Riko Jeffers, LB; DaMarcus Fields, DB; Austin McNamara, P

Second Team: Luke Rizzo, LS

Third Team: SaRodorick Thompson, RB; T.J. Vasher, WR, Erik Ezukanma, WR, Dawson Deaton, OL, Jack Anderson, OL; Krishon Merriweather, LB; Zech McPhearson, DB

