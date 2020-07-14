TTU QB Alan Bowman makes Davey O’Brien Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list Tuesday.

The annual award honors the nation’s best quarterback, and Bowman was one of 30 players on its preseason watch list.

Bowman only played three games as a sophomore last season due to injury, and ended up redshirting to preserve his eligibility. In those three games, he threw for 1,020 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

As a freshman in 2018 Bowman saw more action, appearing in eight games. He completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Five Big 12 quarterbacks were named to the watch list, as Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Baylor’s Charlie Brewer and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders joined Bowman.

No Red Raider has ever won the Davey O’Brien Award, which was founded in 1981.