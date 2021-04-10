TTU snaps 3-game skid on Conley’s walk-off blast

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cal Conley blasted a 10th-inning pitch over the left field fence Saturday, giving No. 8 Texas Tech a 6-5 win over No. 10 TCU and snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Red Raiders were in position to win because of an exceptional outing from reliever Ryan Sublette, who held the Horned Frogs scoreless from the seventh inning through the 10th.

Texas Tech got on the board in the first inning when Easton Murrell led off with a triple down the right field and scored one batter later on a Braxton Fulford ground-out.

Patrick Monteverde got the start and kept TCU off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, when the Horned Frogs hopped ahead on a Hunter Wolfe grand slam.

They loaded the bases without hitting the ball out of the infield, reaching base on a walk, an infield single and a Jace Jung error before Wolfe brought everybody home with a ball into the left field bullpen.

The Red Raiders struck back with a four-spot of their own in the bottom half of the inning. They put together a rally that featured two hit-by-pitches, two walks and three singles. Jung drove in two runs with a single up the middle, and the next batter, Kurt Wilson, gave TTU the lead with a knock to the same spot.

Monteverde started the sixth inning with Tech ahead 5-4, but gave the lead away on a Tommy Sacco RBI single. With two runners on and one out, the damage could have been worse — but Derek Bridges replaced Monteverde and got out of the inning with help from his defense.

The Red Raiders committed three errors Saturday but made two key plays to get out of that jam. Kurt Wilson made a sliding catch in left field to take away a potential go-ahead hit and Braxton Fulford threw out a base stealer at third base to conclude the inning.

Texas Tech was short-handed again Saturday, as key outfielders Dylan Neuse and Dru Baker again missed the game with injuries. Dillon Carter took Neuse’s spot in center field, while Kurt Wilson and Easton Murrell manned the corners.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs will finish the series at noon Sunday.