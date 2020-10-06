TTU soccer’s Charlotte Teeter named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday its week four awards. Charlotte Teeter became Texas Tech’s second player and first field player to pick up weekly honors from the conference this season after being named Offensive Player of the Week.

“There are so many talented players in the Big 12,” said Teeter. “I’m very grateful to be honored and to be able to share it with my teammates.”

Teeter’s second career weekly conference award comes via the same heroics that earned her her first: an 89th-minute, game-tying header on the road to force overtime. The Alpharetta, Ga., native attacked a Kirsten Davis cross in the air with just over a minute left on the clock Friday night against Oklahoma in Norman. The Sooner keeper was left flat-footed as the ball blew by her, knotting the game up at its eventual 2-2 score.

Last fall’s conference honors came after an identical situation in Austin, where Teeter rose above to head in the tying goal with 90 ticks left on the clock. Tech, down one prior to the equalizer, would go on to score the winner and upend Texas in overtime.

Friday’s 89th-minute goal came just 20 minutes after Teeter converted a penalty kick for Tech’s first goal of the season. After the Sooners were called for a hand ball inside the 18-yard box, she was entrusted with the opportunity to finally punch one in the back of the net for the Red Raiders. She did just that, bringing the two squads level at 1-1 in the 70th minute.

Teeter’s squad will resume its quest for a win Friday night against West Virginia at the John Walker Soccer Complex. First touch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.