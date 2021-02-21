TTU softball wins 2 of 4, beats Texas A&M in weekend invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas Tech softball team won two of four games at the Texas A&M Invitational Saturday and Sunday, including a 2-1 win over the Aggies on Sunday.

The Red Raiders dropped two games to Central Arkansas, but beat Colorado State Saturday and Texas A&M Sunday.

Erin Edmoundson was dominant in the two wins. She went 6.1 innings against the Rams and seven innings against the Aggies, allowing just one run in each contest.

Texas Tech put together late rallies in both of its wins. With the game against CSU tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, Karli Hamilton hit a go-ahead triple and scored on a Breanna Russell single. Missy Zoch closed out the win.

Against Texas A&M, the Red Raiders were down 1-0 going into the seventh inning, when two runners scored on an Aggie error.

Texas Tech’s offense only mustered six runs over the four games. Central Arkansas’ pitching was able to limit the Red Raiders to one run over 14 innings.

Texas Tech will play its final game of the Invitational Monday at 9:00 a.m. against Colorado State.