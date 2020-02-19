TTU Softball’s Karli Hamilton named Senior CLASS Award candidate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – This is a release from Texas Tech athletics.
Setting the example of what it means to be a student-athlete, Texas Tech softball’s Karli Hamilton was named a candidate for the prestigious 2020 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Hamilton is two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and studied abroad in Seville, Spain in July of 2019. After suffering a foot injury in 2017, she became heavily involved with Texas Tech’s SAAC and FCA programs, taking on leadership roles in both organizations. The senior has volunteered with countless organizations, including The Salvation Army, Children’s Home of Lubbock and is a frequent visitor at local pediatric children’s hospitals. On the field she a was 2020 Softball America Preseason All-American after becoming the first Big 12 player to record eight triples since 2019.
The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.
The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2020 Women’s College World Series.
