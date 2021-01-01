TTU star Zech McPhearson enters NFL Draft

Texas Tech’s Zech McPhearson (8) scores a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Quite a few Texas Tech players used the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility to return to Lubbock, but defensive back Zech McPhearson is not one of them.

McPhearson announced Thursday that he will enter the NFL Draft.

McPhearson made game-changing plays throughout the 2020 season for the Red Raiders. He caught four interceptions, recovered two fumbles and scooped up a blocked field goal.

Two of those plays went for touchdowns; a blocked field goal recovery against Iowa State and a fumble recovery against West Virginia that gave the Red Raiders the game’s deciding lead.

McPhearson transferred to Texas Tech from Penn State ahead of the 2018 season. In two years in Lubbock, he piled up 104 tackles, 11 pass breakups and six forced turnovers.