TTU volleyball’s Brooke Kanas honored on All-Big 12 Preseason Team

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball’s Brooke Kanas was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team, announced by the league Monday. The nod marks the second straight year that Kanas has been named to the preseason squad.



“Congratulations to Brooke on her preseason selection,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “She’s a big part of our offense and I know she’s going to have a great season.”



Coming off of a fantastic freshman season in 2018, Kanas turned it up a notch in 2019 and finished third on the team with 255 kills. The New Braunfels, Texas, native tallied a season-high 19 kills twice (once against Lehigh and the other against TCU) and posted a career-high .607 hitting percentage against Lehigh on opening weekend. Kanas made nine starts in her sophomore campaign and finished the season with 11 double-digit kill matches.



With Kanas on this year’s preseason squad, the Red Raiders have now had a student-athlete make the preseason team for six straight years.



2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Yossiana Pressley – Baylor, Sr., OH – #^!

Hannah (Locklin) Sedwick – Baylor, Sr., SET – #^&

Marieke van der Mark – Baylor, Jr., OPP

Candelaria Herrera – Iowa State, Sr., MB – ^

Eleanor Holthaus – Iowa State, Jr., RS – #^

Keyton Kinley – Oklahoma, Jr., DS – #^@

Sarah Sanders – Oklahoma, Jr., OH – ^

Katie Clark – TCU, Jr., MB – #*

Brionne Butler – Texas, Jr., MB – #^

Logan Eggleston – Texas, Jr., OH – #^

Skylar Fields – Texas So., OPP – #^~

Brooke Kanas – Texas Tech, Jr., OH/RS

Brianna Lynch – West Virginia, Sr., MB # – unanimous selection

^ – 2019 All-Big 12 First Team

* – 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team

! – 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year

& – 2019 Big 12 Setter of the Year

@ – 2019 Big 12 Libero of the Year

~ – 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year

