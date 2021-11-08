TTU vs Okla. State game time, broadcast schedule announced for Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games on Saturday, November 20.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys here in Lubbock.
The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Network coverage of the game will be televised on the FOX network.
🚨 Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 11/20— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 8, 2021
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 11am CT on FOX
Texas at West Virginia, 11am CT/ 12pm ET on ESPN2
Kansas at TCU, 3pm CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30pm CT on FS1
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7pm CT on FOX pic.twitter.com/tb9vDt2Qwg