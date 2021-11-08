TTU vs Okla. State game time, broadcast schedule announced for Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games on Saturday, November 20.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys here in Lubbock.

The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on the FOX network.

