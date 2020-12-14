TTU wide receiver KeSean Carter puts name in transfer portal

Texas Tech wide receiver Kesean Carter carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech wide receiver KeSean Carter announced Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Carter has played each of the past three seasons for Texas Tech, catching 83 passes for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in that time.

The two most notable performances of his Red Raider career came against Texas. In the last game of the 2019 season, he went off for a career high 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown against the Longhorns.

Carter followed that with 77 yards and two touchdowns in Tech’s 2020 Big 12 opener against Texas. After that, his season went downhill.

He got injured in Texas Tech’s loss to Kansas State the next week, and went over 10 receiving yards in just one game the rest of the way.

He finished the year with 30 catches, 290 yards and four touchdowns in six games played.