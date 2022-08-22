LUBBOCK, Texas— Former Texas Tech Director of Tennis and head women’s coach Todd Petty released a statement on Monday after announcing his resignation in June.

“My past 15 years at Texas Tech have been some of the most enjoyable and fulfilling times in my life,” Petty said. “Having had the honor of coaching over 100 student-athletes, my philosophy has been consistent: my players are my family.”

According to Texas Tech, Petty left the program due to personal reasons and wanting to spend more time with his family. Petty also said he wanted to step away from coaching collegiate tennis.

Petty made history as the coach with the most match wins in program history. During his time with the Red Raiders, he garnered an overall record of 229-106 in 13 seasons. Petty led the team to two NCAA Elite Eight championships.

“It has been a wonderful journey,” Petty said. “I look forward to the future and what it holds but will always support the Red Raiders.”

Texas Tech began a national search for a new head coach immediately after the resignation announcement.