LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team tweeted they are looking for more players to join the practice team.

“We are looking to add more male practice players,” the tweet said. “If you are interested in joining our team, please contact Plenette Pierson at coach.pierson@ttu.edu.”

The Lady Raiders are offering this opportunity to Texas Tech male students who enjoy basketball and want to earn free Texas Tech gear.

The team will begin its season against Jackson State on November 15 at home.