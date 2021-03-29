TTU’s Baker captures second straight Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas Tech’s Dru Baker (4) batts in the first inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech outfielder Dru Baker won his second consecutive Big 12 Player of the Week award Monday, after a week in which he hit for a .714 average.

Baker was instrumental in TTU’s three-game sweep of South Florida over the weekend, getting hits in 10 of his 14 at-bats. His batting average for the season improved to .448 after the hot-hitting stretch.

In Friday’s Red Raider win, Baker hit a single, double and triple and drove in four runs. He followed that effort with a four-hit performance Saturday and a three-hit outing Sunday.

To go along with his 10 hits, he totaled five runs, five RBIs and three stolen bases on the weekend.

With Dillon Carter’s return to the lineup, Baker moved from left field to right. He brought is usual, fearless play to his new position, crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch Sunday.

“He’s definitely a guy that’s going to do everything he can to make a play,” Tim Tadlock said. “When a guy can kind of own the area he’s in, it definitely helps everybody else.”

After the three weekend victories, Texas Tech has a 19-4 record and was ranked the No. 4 team in the nation by D1 Baseball.