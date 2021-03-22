TTU’s Dru Baker named Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas Tech’s Dru Baker (4) batts in the first inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech outfielder Dru Baker was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Baker hit .529 over four games and recorded multiple hits in each one. He scored three runs and drove in a team-high four. No. 7 Texas Tech won three of the four games.

Perhaps his biggest hit came in Monday’s thrilling win over UConn. Baker blasted a three-run home run to center field in the seventh inning, which put Texas Tech ahead 5-4.

The Tomball, Texas native is the second Red Raider to win the award this season. Jace Jung won it on March 8.

The Red Raiders are in action next against South Florida at Rip Griffin Park. The teams will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday.