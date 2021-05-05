Texas Tech’s Gala Dumez named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech redshirt freshman Gala Dumez was tabbed the Big 12 Golfer of the Month for April Wednesday after winning the conference individual title in record-breaking fashion.

Dumez became the first Big 12 individual champion in school history during Tech’s lone tournament for the month of April, the Big 12 Championships. Dumez put together one of the best tournaments by a Red Raider in history, setting the Big 12 Championships and Texas Tech 54-hole records after finishing the three-day event at 14-under 202.

Dumez, playing in her first conference championship, snapped the previous Big 12 record by five strokes en route to pushing Tech to a second-place finish as a team, its highest in program history. It marked the first medalist honor of Dumez’s career as she used a career-low matching 6-under 66 second round and then a 5-under final round to win the tournament.

Dumez, who was recognized with the Big 12 monthly award for the first time in her career, led the field with 18 birdies, which included six on the front nine during the final round to build a strong lead over tournament runner-up Maja Stark of Oklahoma State, the No. 7 player in the country at the time.

In fact, Dumez went 32-consecutive holes without a bogey beginning with the back nine of the opening round, which continued to early in the final round. Dumez was an impressive 13-under during that stretch.

This is the second-consecutive month the Red Raiders have claimed the conference’s monthly award as Sofia Garcia was previously recognized for March. It marks the first time Tech has garnered the award in back-to-back months since the 2015-16 season when Gabby Barker was honored in October to end the fall slate and then again in February. Tech had not previously had two different golfers win in consecutive months since the league created the award at the start of the 2002-03 season.

The Red Raiders begin postseason play next Monday when Tech tees off at the NCAA Louisville Regional. Tech is the No. 6 seed in the three-day tournament that will be played at the University of Louisville Golf Club.

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.