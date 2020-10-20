TTU’s Hogan wins Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

CARROLLTON, Texas – Texas Tech senior Kyle Hogan not only won his first collegiate tournament with a one stroke Maridoe Collegiate victory on Tuesday, but also secured an exemption to play in the PGA Tour’s Vivint Houston Open.

Hogan, a senior from Cypress, won the Maridoe as the only player under-par after carding a 74-68-73 – 215 at the three-day event. His final score of 1-under had him in the clubhouse with the lead and with some tense moments before Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat made a bogey on his final hole to finish one back. Tech sophomore Garrett Martin earned seventh place at 3-over for the week for his top collegiate performance.

The Houston Open is scheduled for Nov. 2-8 at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

Hogan was playing the tournament as an individual and did not count in the team count along with Markus Braadlie (T21, 8-over) and Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas (36, 11-over). The Red Raiders finished the third of four fall tournaments in eighth place, while Oklahoma State took the team championship. OSU finished at 16-over for first, followed by Pepperdine at 19-over and Oklahoma which took third at 24-over. Tech shot 310-297-296 – 903 to finish at 39-over.

Martin finished the tournament at 3-over with a three-round scorecard of 76-70-73 – 219 to lead the Red Raider team, while Ludvig Aberg shot 8-over for the tournament (76-74-74 – 224). Andy Lopez finished with an 83-75-73 – 231 total followed by Baard Skogen who shot 82-78-76 – 236. Martin was 1-over in the final round after making four birdies and five bogeys, while Lopez closed out the tournament with his best round of the trip with two birdies and 14 pars.

Texas Tech senior Sandy Scott was unable to play for the second straight day with a wrist injury following shooting a 76 on Sunday.

Hogan finished the tournament with 10 birdies and 36 pars to secure the championship. His top finish last season was a third-place showing at the Iverness Intercollegiate.

Texas Tech will conclude its fall schedule at the prestigious East Lake Cup on Oct. 26-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

