TTU’s Jordyn Brooks named finalist for Butkus Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was recognized Monday as one of six finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Brooks, the first Red Raider to be named a Butkus Award finalist since Zach Thomas in 1995, is the lone finalist from the Big 12 Conference and is joined by Zack Baun (Wisconsin), Micah Parsons (Penn State), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Evan Weaver (Cal) and Logan Wilson (Wyoming) for the final vote.

The winner of the Butkus Award will be announced on or before Dec. 10 following a final vote by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately using a 3-2-1 weighted process, which includes a write-in option.

Despite missing the bulk of the TCU game two weekends ago, Brooks enters the regular-season finale at Texas this Friday as the only player in the country to rank in the top 15 nationally for tackles for a loss per game (3rd), solo tackles per game (8th) and total tackles per game (13th).

Brooks has totaled an impressive 108 tackles already this season, including 20.0 that have come behind the line of scrimmage. Brooks leads all Butkus Award finalists in tackles for a loss this season as his total is the most by a Red Raider since Adell Duckett recorded a school record 24.5 in 2003.

The Houston native trails only Weaver in total tackles per game among Butkus finalists as he is averaging 9.8 through 11 games. Brooks has recorded 10 or more tackles six times already this season, including a career high 19 against Oklahoma State, which marked the most by any Red Raiders since Lawrence Flugence in 2002.

Brooks was named the National Defensive Player of the Week following the Oklahoma State victory by the likes of the Walter Camp Foundation and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also tabbed the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Brooks and the Red Raiders close the season in an 11 a.m. kickoff Friday at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Coverage will be provided nationally on FOX as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)