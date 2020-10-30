TTU’s McClung can play immediately after getting waiver from NCAA

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Mac McClung is eligible to play in the 2020-21 season after the NCAA granted him an immediate eligibility waiver, he announced Friday.

McClung transferred to Texas Tech from Georgetown in the offseason. He averaged 15.7 points per game for the Hoyas last season.

Before he even played a college basketball game, McClung was famous from his high school mixtapes, which displayed his remarkable leaping and scoring ability.

In September, Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton also received an immediate eligibility waiver. With McClung able to play, all three of Chris Beard’s major transfer acquisitions will suit up come November: McClung, Burton and VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva.