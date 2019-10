Two former Texas Tech Football players, Jace Amaro and Justin Stockton, were taken in the XFL Skill Player Draft.

The Dragons have drafted all Texas college products so far, adding tight end Jace Amaro with their fourth pick. #XFLDraft #DragonsDraft 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/oqHtXROcNm — Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) October 15, 2019

With the 6th pick of Round 8 (No. 62 overall) in the Skill Position #XFLDraft, the #XFLGuardians select RB Justin Stockton. pic.twitter.com/dpoaeueUQZ — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 15, 2019

Amaro was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Dragons and Stockton was taken in the sixth round by the New York Guardians.

The XFL season will start in February 2020.