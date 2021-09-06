Two Red Raiders earn Big 12 weekly football honors

On Monday, the Big 12 released its weekly football awards, which included two Red Raiders following their 38-21 win over Houston.

Reggie Pearson was named the conference’s newcomer of the week and Riko Jeffers was recognized as the defensive player of the week.

In his Texas Tech debut, Pearson was all over the field, as he finished second on the team with eight tackles and also added a second quarter interception of Clayton Tune. He also forced a second half fumble which the Cougars recovered.

Meanwhile, Jeffers did a little bit of everything against Houston. He recorded four tackles, a sack, and made maybe the biggest defensive play of the game when he picked off Tune in the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game at 21.

Texas Tech Football will be back in action for the team’s home opener as Matt Wells and company host Stephen F. Austin on September 11 at 6:00 pm.