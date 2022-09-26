Wolff (36) kicked the go-ahead field goal and then the game-winner in overtime. (Courtesy: Jason Davis)

(PRESS RELEASE)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pair of Red Raiders received recognition from the Big 12 following Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win against No. 22 Texas.

Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week and senior kicker Trey Wolff picks up Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s the second weekly accolade for both players.

Pearson set a season-high with five tackles while also recording an interception and recovering a key fumble in the win over the Longhorns.



Wolff was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in Texas Tech’s OT victory over No. 22 Texas. All three of his field goals came in the second half or overtime as he found the uprights from 27 yards out midway through the third quarter and then from 45 yards with only 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

Baylor’s Bryson Jackson (co-defensive), K-State’s Adrian Martinez (offensive), and Kobe Savage (newcomer) were the other players receiving weekly honors from the conference.