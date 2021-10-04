Two Red Raiders earn weekly Big 12 awards

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the tie-breaking field goal against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler and kicker Jonathan Garibay earned weekly awards from the Big 12 for their roles in the Red Raiders’ 23-20 win over West Virginia Saturday.

Schooler was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after he notched a game-high 15 tackles in the win.

He also created a turnover in the first quarter when he sacked Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege and knocked the ball loose. The fumble was recovered by Red Raider defensive tackle Devin Drew, and the offense converted the turnover into seven points.

Schooler’s 15 tackles were his most as a Red Raider. His career-high is 16, which he accomplished at Arizona in 2017.

Garibay was the Big 12 Co-Specialist of the Week, sharing the award with Texas kicker Cameron Dicker. Garibay nailed three field goals in the win, including the game-winner with 18 seconds remaining.

Garibay is a perfect 6-6 on field goals for the season. He made 22 of his 23 extra-point attempts.