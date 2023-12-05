LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Football junior wide receiver Jordan Brown and senior placekicker Gino Garcia were presented with scholarships by head coach Joey McGuire on Tuesday before the team’s first bowl practice, Texas Tech said.

Brown, a Dallas native, is in his second season as a Red Raider. He has added a deep threat with five catches of at least 20 years, which is tied for second on the team behind receiving yards leader Xavier White, Texas Tech said.

Brown previously attended Cedar Hill High School where McGuire led the Longhorns to three state titles, up until his senior year.

While Garcia, of Richardson, Texas, has developed into a highly reliable option for the Red Raiders, finding the uprights on 14-of-19 field goal attempts this season and all 36 of his PAT attempts, Texas Tech said.

Garcia must make at least one successful field goal versus Cal at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to move into the Texas Tech single-season chart as he would tie the quartet of Brian Hall (1976), Scott Segrist (1988), Alex Trlica (2006) and Jonathan Garibay (2021) for 11th all-time in program history. As he has connected on successful field goals from 51, 54 and 55 yards out in the 2023 season.

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Cal at the Independence Bowl is set for December 16 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.