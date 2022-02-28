LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech designated hitter Ty Coleman earned the Big 12’s Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week awards, the conference announced Monday. The awards cover games played February 21-27.

Coleman hit .471 with two home runs and 11 RBI in Texas Tech’s four games, all of which were Red Raider wins.

He notched at least one hit and RBI in each of the four games. In Texas Tech’s doubleheader against Kent State Sunday, Coleman hit two doubles and two home runs, one of which was a three-run blast that put the Red Raiders ahead in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning of the first of leg of Sunday’s doubleheader, Coleman worked a 15-pitch at-bat that culminated in an RBI double.

Coleman is in his first season in Lubbock after he transferred from Texas A&M.