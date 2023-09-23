MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Texas Tech’s offense sputtered most of the afternoon in a 20-13 loss to West Virginia on a rainy Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Red Raiders made it a game late and had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Behren Morton’s pass attempt on fourth down in the red zone was tipped and fell to the turf to end the rally.

Morton played the final three quarters after Tyler Shough exited late in the first quarter with an injury.

Quarterback Tyler Shough was carted off the field with an air cast on his left ankle. Shough suffered the injury on a second-down scramble but stayed in for one more play. The sixth-year senior fell to the ground on a pass attempt on the next play.

Morton started 0-for-5 on his pass attempts before a 14-yard completion late in the first half.

After a first-quarter field goal set up by a Malik Dunlap interception, Texas Tech went to the half trailing 13-3. The Red Raider offense managed just 56 yards in the first half, with 17 yards through the air.

Texas Tech’s offense finally put together a drive in the fourth quarter when they marched 79 yards on 13 plays capped by a Morton touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley to make it 13-10 West Virginia early in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders converted on 4th-and-0 to keep the drive alive.

West Virginia answered the Red Raiders with a Nicco Marchiol 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kole Taylor to put the Mountaineers ahead 20-10 with 7:33 remaining.

Gino Garcia would make it a one-possession game at 20-13 with a 34-yard field goal.

The Red Raiders finish 2-for-18 on third down in the game.

Morton finished 13-for-37 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Tahj Brooks eclipsed the century mark on the ground rushing for 149 yards on 25 carries.

The Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) return home to host Houston at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stadium.