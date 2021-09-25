Tyler Shough leaves Texas game in second quarter

AUSTIN, Texas — A tough start for Texas Tech football in Austin got worse in the second quarter when quarterback Tyler Shough left the game.

Shough went into the locker room after he threw an interception to UT defensive back Josh Thompson that was returned for a touchdown.

He was replaced by Henry Colombi, who started four games in 2020.

Texas Tech has not made an official announcement as to why Shough left the game.

The Red Raiders trailed the Longhorns 42-14 at halftime.

