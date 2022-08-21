LUBBOCK, Texas— On Sunday, Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire named senior Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders coming out of preseason camp.

“I first want to praise all three of our quarterbacks as this was an unbelievable competition,” McGuire said in a statement. “Tyler has played well and put our offense in a position to be effective consistently throughout camp, which has earned him the right to be our starting quarterback. Tyler has a great football IQ and has really captured what we want this offense to look like with the type of responsibility we put on the quarterback.”

Shough was the starter for the Red Raiders in 2021 for four weeks until he went down with a shoulder injury against Texas. Prior to that injury, Shough threw for 872 yards and 6 touchdowns, while rushing for 2. He now takes back over as starting quarterback after beating out sophomore Donovan Smith and freshman Bheren Morton for the job.

Texas Tech will open the season at home against Murray State on September 3 at 7:00 p.m. Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting www.TexasTech.com.