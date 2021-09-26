Tyler Shough out six weeks with broken collarbone

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) looks to pass against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will be without starting quarterback Tyler Shough for about six weeks with a broken collarbone, Matt Wells said Sunday.

Shough suffered the injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin Saturday. Wells said the team is targeting early November for his return.

Shough was relieved by Henry Colombi, who made the most of his opportunity. The senior completed 17 of 23 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For the season, Shough has completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 872 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He transferred to Texas Tech from Oregon in the offseason.