LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior linebacker Tyree Wilson was added to the Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List on Monday.

Wilson enters the weekend tied for fourth in the FBS and second in the Big 12 with 1.0 sacks per game. He also leads the Big 12 with 1.5 tackles for loss per game, which ranks eighth nationally.

The watch list consists of 90 players, including 14 from the Big 12.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman.