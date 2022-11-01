LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday. The organization annually presents the award to the college defensive player of the year.

After eight games, Wilson leads Texas Tech with 11.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He leads the Big 12 and is 16th in the FBS in tackles for loss this season. He is also tied for 16th in the nation for sacks.

Semifinalist voting for the Bednarik Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, will begin on Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time.

Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (Jr.)

LB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (So.)

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas (Jr.)

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (Sr.)

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (Sr.)

S Christopher Smith, Georgia (Sr.)

DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois (So.)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (Jr.)

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa (Sr.)

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (Jr.)

DE Mike Morris, Michigan (Sr.)

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (Jr.)

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State (Sr.)

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (So.)

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (R-Jr.)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (R-Jr.)

LB Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Sr.)

DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (Jr.)

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah (So.)

S John Torchio, Wisconsin (Sr.)

