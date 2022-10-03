LUBBOCK, Texas – The Reese’s Senior Bowl has recognized Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson for his play in Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

The senior outside linebacker was named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week after tallying six tackles, two sacks, a forced fumbe and fumble recovery in the Red Raiders 37-28 loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan.

After five games, Wilson is second in the Big 12 in tackles for loss, third in sacks and 13th in total tackles.

Wilson and the Red Raiders visit No. 7 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.