Tyree Wilson granted NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility

Texas State’s Hutch White (80) runs past Texas A&M’s Tyree Wilson (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech announced Wednesday it has received an NCAA waiver that grants sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Wilson immediate eligibility for the 2020 football season.

Wilson, a Texas A&M transfer, arrived in Lubbock midway through preseason camp, giving the Red Raiders additional depth up front. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-6, 280 pound defensive lineman saw action in 12 games for the Aggies in 2019, notching 12 tackles as only a redshirt freshman. He was credited with 3.0 tackles for a loss, including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a quarterback hurry as a reserve along the defensive line.

Wilson will look to make his debut Sept. 26 when Texas Tech opens Big 12 play against in-state rival Texas. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. on FOX and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)