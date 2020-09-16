Tyree Wilson granted NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility

Red Raider Nation

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Texas State’s Hutch White (80) runs past Texas A&M’s Tyree Wilson (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech announced Wednesday it has received an NCAA waiver that grants sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Wilson immediate eligibility for the 2020 football season.

Wilson, a Texas A&M transfer, arrived in Lubbock midway through preseason camp, giving the Red Raiders additional depth up front.  He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders. 

The 6-foot-6, 280 pound defensive lineman saw action in 12 games for the Aggies in 2019, notching 12 tackles as only a redshirt freshman. He was credited with 3.0 tackles for a loss, including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a quarterback hurry as a reserve along the defensive line.

Wilson will look to make his debut Sept. 26 when Texas Tech opens Big 12 play against in-state rival Texas. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. on FOX and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar