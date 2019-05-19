Tyreek Smith commits to Texas Tech

Red Raider Nation

Class of 2019 power forward Tyreek Smith announced on Twitter that he has committed to Chris Beard and the Texas Tech Basketball team.

Smith played at Trinity Christian in Cedar Hills, Texas and was previously committed to Texas A&M.

Rivals had Smith rated as a four star recruit and the 101st best prospect nationally.

