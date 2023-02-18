MORGANTOWN, W. Va – Texas Tech used a career game by Jaylon Tyson to defeat West Virginia 78-72 Saturday at WVU Coliseum.

The victory is the third straight and first in a Big 12 road game for Texas Tech since winning at Texas on February 19, 2022.

Four Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by Tyson’s career-high 27. The sophomore was 11-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Pop Isaacs returned after missing six games with an injury and didn’t miss a beat. The freshman scored 15 points in 27 minutes off the bench.

Fardaws Aimaq recorded a double-double with 14 points, including 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line, and pulled down 12 rebounds. De’Vion Harmon added 13 points.

Erik Stevenson scored ten of the first 15 points for the Mountaineers. He hit two threes, and the team made five in the first half, including Kedrian Johnson, whose triple gave West Virginia its largest lead of the first half at 18-12 with 11:20 remaining.

West Virginia led at the half 35-34, but the Red Raiders would reclaim the lead with a quick 6-2 run capped by a Harmon dunk to make it 40-37 Texas Tech.

West Virginia would take its largest lead of the game when Johnson hit a jumper to put the Mountaineers up 63-55 with 8:41 remaining, but the Red Raiders responded with an 8-0 to tie it up.

Stevenson scored 27 points in the loss.

The Red Raiders (15-12, 4-11 Big 12) stay on the road and visit Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center.