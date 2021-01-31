UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams transfers to Texas Tech

UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LUBBOCK, Texas — UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams transferred to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Williams played for the Bruins from 2018-2020. He made 42 tackles and broke up three passes over that time.

Williams played in just four games in 2018, preserving his redshirt. Because of the extra eligibility granted to fall athletes in 2020, he will be able to play three seasons for the Red Raiders.

As a freshman in 2019, Williams started eight games and made a career-best 33 tackles. He played in all six of UCLA’s games and made nine tackles in the shortened 2020 season.

The Memphis, Tennessee native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to recruiting service 247Sports. He chose the Bruins over offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other schools.

Matt Wells has brought in several impact transfers this offseason. Williams joins former TCU offensive lineman T.J. Storment, ex-Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre and others to make the pledge to the Red Raiders.