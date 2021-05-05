UIC Weekend Series Canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 8 Texas Tech baseball’s upcoming home series with UIC has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting contact tracing within the UIC baseball program.

The Red Raiders and Flames were originally scheduled for a four-game series May 7-9.

Head coach Tim Tadlock and the administration are actively looking for games with other teams.

Presently, the Red Raiders will return to action May 14-16 with a three-game set at Oklahoma.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)