Update on ex-Red Raiders on NFL “cutdown day”

Tennessee Titans’ Cameron Batson (13) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday was “cutdown day” in the NFL when teams finalized their 53-man roster going into the season.

Some former Red Raiders, like Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cam Batson, got the good news that they made their team’s roster. Others were not so lucky.

Four months after he was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, offensive lineman Jack Anderson was released. Another rookie from Texas Tech, wide receiver TJ Vasher, was placed on the Dallas Cowboys’ reserve/non-football injury list.

Two NFL veterans from Texas Tech were also released. The Houston Texas let wide receiver Keke Coutee go, and the Philadelphia Eagles cut tackle Le’Raven Clark.

Take a look below at our list of Texas Tech players who will be on rosters heading into week one of the season.

Dakota Allen, LB Jacksonville Jaguars

Cameron Batson, WR Tennessee Titans

Jordyn Brooks, LB Seattle Seahawks

Cody Davis, S, New England Patriots

Sam Eguavoen, LB Miami Dolphins

Jakeem Grant, WR Miami Dolphins

Kerry Hyder, DE Seattle Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Zech McPhearson, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Terence Steele, OL Dallas Cowboys

Broderick Washington, DL Baltimore Ravens

Antoine Wesley, WR Arizona Cardinals