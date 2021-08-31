Update on ex-Red Raiders on NFL “cutdown day”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday was “cutdown day” in the NFL when teams finalized their 53-man roster going into the season.
Some former Red Raiders, like Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cam Batson, got the good news that they made their team’s roster. Others were not so lucky.
Four months after he was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, offensive lineman Jack Anderson was released. Another rookie from Texas Tech, wide receiver TJ Vasher, was placed on the Dallas Cowboys’ reserve/non-football injury list.
Two NFL veterans from Texas Tech were also released. The Houston Texas let wide receiver Keke Coutee go, and the Philadelphia Eagles cut tackle Le’Raven Clark.
Take a look below at our list of Texas Tech players who will be on rosters heading into week one of the season.
Dakota Allen, LB Jacksonville Jaguars
Cameron Batson, WR Tennessee Titans
Jordyn Brooks, LB Seattle Seahawks
Cody Davis, S, New England Patriots
Sam Eguavoen, LB Miami Dolphins
Jakeem Grant, WR Miami Dolphins
Kerry Hyder, DE Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs
Zech McPhearson, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Terence Steele, OL Dallas Cowboys
Broderick Washington, DL Baltimore Ravens
Antoine Wesley, WR Arizona Cardinals