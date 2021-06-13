UTEP transfer Bryson Williams commits to Texas Tech

UTEP forward Bryson Williams (11) makes a slam dunk over Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former UTEP forward Bryson Williams is transferring to Texas Tech, he announced on social media Sunday.

Williams played the last two seasons at UTEP. He averaged 17.8 points per game in 2019-20 and 15.1 in 2020-21.

He is also an capable rebounder, averaging better than seven rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-8 forward was named to the First Team All-Conference USA in 2020 and the conference’s Third Team in 2021.

Williams said on Twitter that he was also recruited by Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas and Washington.

“I enjoyed my visit earlier this week and, and had a great time getting to know all of the players and the rest of the coaching staff,” he said on Twitter of his decision to go to Texas Tech. “I believe this will be the best fit for me… and I can’t wait to play in front of Red Raider Nation, the best fans in the country.”

Texas Tech is the third stop in Williams’ collegiate career. He played two seasons at Fresno State before transferring to UTEP.

New Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has been very active recruiting since he took over in April. The players below will join Williams as newcomers on the team.