VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva commits to Texas Tech

VCU Forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) takes a shot over St. Francis forward Deivydas Kuzavas (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Zack Wajsgras)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Beard landed his second transfer of the offseason on Wednesday, as former VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva chose Texas Tech.

Santos-Silva played three seasons for the Rams, averaging 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

The Taunton, Mass. native stands 6’7″ and weighs 250 pounds. He is a graduate transfer, meaning he is eligible to take the court immediately for the Red Raiders.

Several weeks ago, Texas Tech got a commitment from former Wichita State transfer point guard Jamarius Burton. He and Santos-Silva will play important roles for Chris Beard.

Santos-Silva chose Texas Tech over Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State and Arizona State.

