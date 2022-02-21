LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raiders forward Vivian Gray was named the Big 12 Player of the Week Monday.

Gray led the Lady Raiders to a 97-87 upset over No. 15 Oklahoma Wednesday. She scored 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The senior guard also scored 23 points Wednesday in Texas Tech’s narrow loss to Kansas. She made two 3-pointers in both games.

Gray also contributed on the defensive end, totaling five steals and two blocks over the two contests.

For the season, Gray averages 20.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.