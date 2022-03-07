LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raider forward Vivian Gray was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, the conference announced Monday.

Gray became the fourth player in conference history to be named to the team four times. The other two were Oklahoma’s Courtney Parris and Baylor’s Brittney Griner and Odyssey Sims.

For the season, Gray averaged 20.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She also contributed on the defensive end, posting 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Gray is one of three Lady Raiders to make multiple All-Big 12 First Teams. She joined Erin Grant and Alicia Thompson.

The Lady Raiders open the Big 12 Tournament Thursday against Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m.