Vivian Gray named to Preseason All-Big 12 team

For the third time in her college career, Texas Tech senior guard Vivian Gray was honored as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

As if there was ever any doubt.#DigDeep pic.twitter.com/3HPFsCQxNL — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) October 6, 2021

After transferring from Oklahoma State, Gray made an immediate impact last season for the Lady Raiders, as she led the team, and was fourth in the Big 12, with 19.8 points per game. She was also the only player to finish top 20 in the Big 12 in scoring, blocks, minutes, rebounding, field goal and free throw percentage, assist to turnover ratio, steals and assists.

Gray will make her 2021-22 debut at United Supermarkets Arena when the Lady Raiders open their season against Southeastern Louisiana on November 11 at 7:00 p.m.