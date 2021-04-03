Vivian Gray named WBCA All-American Honorable Mention

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raiders star Vivian Gray was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention, Texas Tech said Saturday.

This is Gray’s third time earning that honor. She was also an honorable mention in her sophomore and junior seasons, when she played at Oklahoma State.

In her first season in Lubbock, Gray averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Her best performance of the year came against Kansas State, when she had 38 points and 10 rebounds.

Gray announced on March 25 that she would be using her extra season of eligibility to return to the Red Raiders in 2021-22.