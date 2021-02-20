Vivian Gray’s 38 points lead the way in Lady Raiders’ overtime win over Kansas

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It took overtime, but the Texas Tech Lady Raiders completed a fourth quarter comeback to beat Kansas 99-98 Saturday.

The Lady Raiders trailed by as much as seven points in the fourth, but made big shots to tie the game. In overtime they rattled off 10 straight points to begin the period, and held off a late Jayhawk run.

Vivian Gray was her usual, dominant self, pacing the team with 38 points and adding nine rebounds. The points set a career high.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are 10-12 overall and 5-11 in Big 12 play.

The game was close throughout. Neither team held a lead greater than six points through the first three quarters. The Lady Raiders led 42-38 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Bryn Gerlich sank two 3-pointers and Gray converted a crucial and-one as the Lady Raiders cut the Jayhawks’ lead, once seven points, to one point with 4:30 remaining.

Kansas held off the Lady Raiders for several minutes, but back-to-back baskets from Gerlich and Gray tied the game up at 86 with 46 seconds remaining.

Kansas’ Aniya Thomas followed that with a 3-pointer, but Lexi Gordon made a long ball of her own four seconds later to even the score again. Neither team scored in the final 32 seconds, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Gray, Najé Murray and Gordon all scored before Kansas did, putting the Lady Raiders up 10. The game did not lack drama, and Kansas followed that scoring spree with a 9-0 run of its own.

But Zakiyah Franklin missed a game winner and Gerlich got a clutch steal, allowing the Lady Raiders to hold on and seal the victory.

Before the win, the Lady Raiders had lost six of their last seven. Their regular season finale will be Wednesday night against Kansas State.